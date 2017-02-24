Authorities are on track for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, said a top cricket official, amid security fears after deadly blasts in the Punjab capital left scores dead.

Najam Sethi, chairman of the super league which is being played in Dubai, said he met Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to discuss the future of the league’s finale.

I just met CM Punjab. We are on track for PSL FINAL in Lahore. But we shall continue to monitor and review situation in the run-up. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 24, 2017

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has vowed to maintain the final in Lahore, assuring VVIP security arrangements - reserved for state heads - for foreign players willing to travel to the city.

A suicide bomb blast in Lahore last week, which left 14 people killed and over 100 injured, had threatened the event. But the Pakistan Army and government have backed plans to stage it in the city.

Lahore was also where the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by militants in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven visiting players.