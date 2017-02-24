Dubai - Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman Najam Sethi Thursday dispelled the impression that there was any threat to foreign players or Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL) from terrorists.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sethi said: "According to my personal opinion, the recent blasts in Lahore have nothing to do with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and secondly, I don't think there is any threat to Gaddafi Stadium or foreign players." The PSL head asserted that they had made foolproof arrangements for the foreign players as well as spectators. “We have made foolproof security arrangements in consultation with the Punjab government, Rangers and Army," he added.

When asked whether the PSL final would be held in Lahore or Dubai, he said that the PCB was determined to hold the final of PSL in Lahore in spite of some hurdles. “Such hurdles won’t stop determined Pakistanis to stage the final in Lahore.”

The final of the second edition of the PSL is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 5, but two terrorist attacks in 10 days have sparked security concerns among foreign players. A source in the PSL said: “With such a positive response from the PSL chairman, we can expect that the PCB can hold the final in Lahore, which will be a great step towards bringing international cricket back to Pakistan. The organisers are determined and rest depends upon cooperation from government, Rangers and Army.”