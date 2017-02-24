Dubai - England national Ben Duckett, who is contracted with Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL), has said that it is probably time to move the PSL final to Dubai.

The PSL final is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 5. The speculations about the fate of the final were put to rest on Monday by PSL chairman Najam Sethi when he confirmed that the final was going to take place in Lahore despite the terrorist attack that took place last Monday.

However, the blast in DHA Lahore today has once again resurrected the dead debate from its coffin and it is for the first time now that a foreign player associated with the league has openly spoken up about the prospects of the final to be held in Lahore. Ben Duckett on Twitter consoled the victims of the blast and the people of Lahore over the blast on Thursday and then went on to suggest, “It is time to get the PSL Final in Dubai.”