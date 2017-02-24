LAHORE - Two important matches will be conducted in the Hamdan Holdings Aibak Polo Cup 2017 today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

In the first encounter of the day three, Master Paints (Black) will clash against Ittehad Textiles. Master Paints (Black) team has the services of Sufi M Amir, Bilal Haye, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Marcelo Pascal while Ittehad Textile teams includes Mumtaz Abbas, Raja Taimur Nadeem, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gilbert.

In Pool B, Barry’s will face Master Paints/Newage challenge in the second encounter. Master Paints/Newage team comprises Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Juan Cruz Losada while Barry’s team consists of Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick.

About the ongoing 14-goal tournament, Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Omar Niazi said: “Aibak Polo Cup is a historical and prestigious event. All the teams are well-balanced and capable of giving tough time to each and winning the final trophy. Today’s matches will be very challenging and the winning sides will qualify for the main final while the losing sides will play the subsidiary final.”