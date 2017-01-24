ISLAMABAD-Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP) achieved another milestone and got its long-standing due share, as International Ski Federation (FIS) approved 16 international races for Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation on Monday, SFP spokesman Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi said hosting of international events in Pakistan would not only save Pakistan from spending millions of rupees foreign exchange on training and getting required FIS races points on international slopes of other countries but also help national skiers to get the FIS points for international competitions under international coaches and observers. Furthermore, a number of international skiers will visit Pakistan every year to get benefit from Pakistani ski sloops, which will boost winter sports in Pakistan.”

He said both international status national ski sloops Naltar and Malam Jaba would witness international teams, including top Pakistani skiers in action from January till March. “It will be for the first time in the history of Pakistan winter sports, when around 12 countries are likely to participate in two major international ski cups - Malam Jabba International Alpine Cup and Chief of Air Staff Karakorum International Cup Naltar 2017.

“According to the winter sports observers, it is a great success of the federation to attract so many foreign teams to Pakistan, which reflects that the law and order situation in the country is highly dependable and people have rejected the negative propaganda of western media against Pakistan,” he added.

“Last year, the FIS, after sending its experts to Pakistan, cleared Malam Jabba and Naltar for international competitions and approved two international races for Naltar. The SFP, without wasting a single minute, held Chief of Air Staff International Korakuram Ski Cup last year at Naltar, in which brotherly country Turkey sent its 6 skiers to participate. The gesture had opened new corridors for the federation to convince the FIS to review its earlier decision and approve 16 races - 8 for girls and 8 for men - at Naltar and Malam Jabba.

“The SFP invited some Asian and European countries including Turkey and India to participate in the FIS races, which are being held in Naltar and Malam Jabba. About 10 countries assured to participate in the races. It is worth mentioning here that Malam Jabba will witness these international competitions after 12 years gap. Only local ski activities under the local administration were conducted in the past and that too on quite limited patron,” he added.

“The preparations to conduct events in befitting manner are in final stage at 2km-long Naltar ski sloop, having all basic facilities like chair lift, snow pressing machine, time devices and other important tools. All credit goes to SFP president Air Marshal Saeed, who is taking special interest in the promotion of winter games in Pakistan, all these major goals, which federation achieved could not be possible without President’s all out support,” Obaid concluded.