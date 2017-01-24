Lahore - New Zealand have overtaken Pakistan to go up to fifth position in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Rankings after completing a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in their two-match series which culminated in Christchurch on Monday.

According to ICC press release issued on Monday, New Zealand, which had won the first Test in Wellington by seven wickets, has gained two points to move up to 98 points. It is now one point ahead of sixth-placed Pakistan and three behind England in the rankings lead by India with 120 points. Australia is currently placed second with 109 points while South Africa is third with 107 points. Bangladesh, which started the series at 65 points, has slipped to 62 points to complete a forgettable tour of New Zealand. It lost all three ODIs, all three T20s as well as a limited overs tour game against a New Zealand XI on this tour.

The ICC Test Team Rankings (as on January 23, after the New Zealand v Bangladesh series) include India (1st, 120 points), Australia (2nd, 109 points), South Africa (3rd, 107 points), England (4th, 101 points), New Zealand (5th, 98 (+2), Pakistan (6th, 97 points), Sri Lanka (7th, 96 points), West Indies (8th, 69 points), Bangladesh (9th, 62 (-3) and Zimbabwe (10th, 5 points).

Ranking

RANK TEAM PTS

1 India 120

2 Australia 109

3 South Africa 107

4 England 101

5 New Zealand 98 (+2)

6 Pakistan 97

7 Sri Lanka 96

8 West Indies 69

9 Bangladesh 62 (-3)

10 Zimbabwe 05