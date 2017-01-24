LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) likely to replace one-day captain Azhar Ali with wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmad after the national team’s poor performance against England, New Zealand and Australia. The sources revealed that Azhar couldn’t lead the team well especially against the Australian ODI team, and even M Hafeez captained the side better than him. On the other hand, Sarfraz Ahmad is a strong candidate to fill this slot for the upcoming West Indies tour. Meanwhile, it has also learnt that Azhar may replace retiring Misbah as Test captain.