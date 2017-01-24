Serena recalls 'fairytale' moment

MELBOURNE - Serena Williams likes to keep her private life just that, but she was happy to reveal Monday that meeting her now fiancé Alexis Ohanian, was just like a ‘fairytale’. She broke news of her impending nuptials with a poem in late December on her Reddit account, after Ohanian popped the question in Rome. Williams has been dating Ohanian since 2015, after a chance meeting at a restaurant in the Italian capital. "Literally by chance. It was just -- I was sitting down, and he sat next to me," Williams said, adding that nobody introduced them. "Yeah, that doesn't happen anymore, right? I live in a movie and in a fairytale in my mind, so I guess eventually it was bound to happen." Asked if the wedding would be Italy, she was noncomittal. "I don't know. I love Italy, though."–AFP

History-maker Nicola set to turn pro

LONDON - Britain's double Olympic champion Nicola Adams appears poised to turn professional after officials said Monday she had been released from her GB Boxing contract to pursue "other career opportunities". The 34-year-old, one of the faces of the London 2012 Games but who will no longer be a member of the British squad for Tokyo 2020, sparked speculation about her future when she tweeted Sunday: "Bring on the new era! The change has come huge announcement coming soon stay tuned!!!" Confirming her departure from the amateur ranks, performance director of GB Boxing Rob McCracken said: "We would have welcomed Nicola staying on for the Tokyo cycle, however we recognise her decision to pursue other opportunities and wish her every success in whatever she goes on to do next."–AFP

8 more matches decided in snooker event

ISLAMABAD – Eight more matches were decided on the third day of the Jubilee Insurance 9th Junior National U-21 Snooker Championship here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Snooker Hall on Monday. In the first match of the day, Sohaib Usman beat Junaid Akhjtar 3-1, 71-26, 19-64, 45-40 and 63-28; Usman Ahmed beat M Mehmood 3-0, 66-34, 72-10 and 33-0, Rabish Perwaiz beat Talal Nawaz 3-1, 47-61, 63-14, 50-23 and 69-65, Naseem Akhtar unjab beat Hiskail Bilal 3-0, 77-25, 63-16 and 79-26, M Haris beat M Aftab 3-2, 65-33, 40-36, 47-61, 36-48 and 72-37, Shaikh Ahmed beat Zakir Hussain 3-0, 64-42, 50-31 and 39-23, M Azam beat M Arif 3-1, 72-41, 58-48, 41-45 and 59-3, Fahad Ghaffar beat M Shabaz 3-0. Meanwhile, the PBSA had made slight changes in hosting finals of the U-18, to be held on 25th instead of 26th.– Staff Reporter

PSB forms EC to hold CFP elections

Islamabad - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has constituted an independent Election Commission (EC), headed by former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Amjad Iqbal to hold elections of Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) in a transparent way. "The decision to hold elections will bring an end to the grouping within the CFP," a PSB official said Monday. He said PSB Deputy Director Habibullah Shah and Director Federations Azam Dar would be the members of the commission. He said the grouping in CFP had been damaging promotion of the game in the country and the then IPC secretary Ijaz Ch had assured the Supreme Court in writing that soon an amicable solution of the issue would be sorted out through the PSB. One group of CFP is led by Hanif Quershi, while the other is by M Amin.– Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Players of Aleem Dar Cricket Academy pose for a photo with Elite Davis London Cricket League (EDLCL) chairman Saleem Yaseen, Coordinator Amir Khan and former Pakistan team manager Azhar Zaidi.

Owais, Sajawal help East Zone thrash GB

ISLAMABAD - Owais and Sajawal helped East Zone thrash Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) by an innings and 24 runs in the Regional Inter-District U-19 (Islamabad Region) 2016-17 inaugural match played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Monday. GB, batting first, were bowled out for 143 in 42.1 overs in their first innings. Opener Mahish Abbas played well and scored 64 while Sikandar made 28. Owais and Haris took three wickets each while Sajawal Maqbool took two. East Zone posted 230 all out in their first innings. Owais slammed 70 studded with 8 fours, while Hammad Khan made 64. Kashif Ali clinched 4-47 while Mahish took 3-34. GB batting also flopped miserably in the second innings, as they were bundled out for 63 in 28.1 overs. None of their batsmen could cross double figures. Sajawal grabbed 6-31. Chief guest Ajmal Sabir and coach Ch Hassan Asghar awarded cash prize of Rs 5000 each to joint men of the match - Owais and Sajawal. Sharing his views, Ajmal Sabir said: “I always believe in bucking up the juniors and whenever a player performs well, I award him with a cash prize to boost his morale.”– Staff Reporter