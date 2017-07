GSTAAD:- World No.35 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands won the Gstaad WTA tournament on Sunday with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 victory in the final over Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. Beaten here on the claycourts with their dramatic Swiss mountain backdrop back in 2016, it was a fourth career tournament win for the 25-year-old right-hander.–AFP