Ronaldo to stay, says Zidane

LOS ANGELES - Cristiano Ronaldo will remain a Real Madrid player for "the next 2-3 years", coach Zinedine Zidane said Saturday, ending talk the Bernabeu superstar might depart for Manchester United. On the eve of Real's pre-season friendly against United at Santa Clara, California, Zidane spoke in Los Angeles about Ronaldo. "There has been a lot of talk surrounding Cristiano, that he wanted to go," Zidane acknowledged. "I only believe in one thing -- whenever I've spoken to him, he has been very relaxed. "He's on holiday and he will be back with us on the fifth (of August). I listen, just like everyone else, but the only thing I'm concerned with is what he wants to do with Real Madrid. "He'll be here with us on the fifth and I think he'll stay for the next 2 or 3 years he's got left with us."–AFP

Inayat bags silver in Asian Cadet Wrestling

LAHORE – Pakistani wrestler Inayat Ullah clinched silver medal after losing the final of the 69kg weight category in the Asian Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand. Inayat won the first fight against Tajikistan wrestler, second fight against Iran, third fight against Mongolia. He lost the final fight against the Kazakhstan and bagged the silver medal after 28-year long history. Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) shairman Syed Aqil Shah and secretary Ch Arshad Sattar appreciated the performance of Inayat. Aqil said: “There is more potential in the game in the country and urged upon the government to come up with cash incentives for young wrestler Inayat, who bagged silver medal before recording victories against his top rivals from Tajikistan, Iran and Mongolia.–Staff Reporter

Qualifying rounds of Pak Open Tennis held

LAHORE – Two qualifying rounds of the Peak Freans Gluco Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2017 were played here on first day at the PLTA Tennis Courts Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday. In the first qualifying round, Salman Ayaz beat Shaheer Ahmed 8-0, Hassan Kamran beat Aakif Hussain 8-3, Rana Humayum beat Tauqer faiz 8-2, Danish Ilyas beat Abdullah Haroon 8-4, Ahmad Waqas beat Zaka Ullah 8-3, Jahanzaib beat Muaz Sheikh 8-6, Mudabir Kaleem beat Ali 8-1, Shaheer Hammad beat Musa Ch 8-5, Saad Abad beat Ahsan 8-6, Imtiaz Ahmad beat Hanan Rauf 8-4, Zaryab Pirzada beat Omer Mumtaz 8-1, Zain Rohail beat Salman khan 8-3 and Raffay Butt beat Moez Butt 8-6. In the second qualifying round, Salman Ayaz beat Hassan Kamran 6-3, 6-1 and Danish Ilyas beat Rana Humayan 6-3 (retired).–Staff Reporter

Amina grabs Zonal Squash title

ISLAMABAD - Amina Lateef became the crowned champion of the 1st Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Zonal Squash Championship 2016 here at Benazir Bhutto Squash Complex, Liaqat Bagh. In the ladies final, Amina Lateef routed Amna Fayaaz 3-1. Amina took the first game 11-6, second 11-2, lost the third 6-11 but then bounced back in style to take the 4th game 11-5, thus won the final in 32 minutes. Umar Ibrahim outclassed Shahab Khan 3-1 to win the U-19 title, Hasnain Ali hammered Subhan Ali 3-0 to win the U-15 title while Moin Ali thrashed Azan Ali 3-0 to clinch the U-11 title. MPA Tehseen Fawad was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners. RDSA secretary Chaudhry Naeem Anwar, DSO Malik Waqar, DSO Abdul Waheed Babar and others were also present there.–Staff Reporter

Igor, 13, dies in Czech motocross GP

PRAGUE - Moldovan rider Igor Cuharciuc, just 13, was killed taking part in the Czech motocross Grand Prix on Saturday, organisers announced. "It is with much regret that we inform you of the tragic death of a young rider Igor Cuharciuc from Moldova who was participating in the European Motocross 85cc Championship race in Loket, Czech Republic today," said a statement on www.mxgp.com. "Following a fall from his motorcycle during which he sustained serious injuries the race was immediately stopped. "Despite the efforts of the event medical team who were immediately at the scene and the attendance of a helicopter medical team he sadly passed away." Organisers said that, as a mark of respect, the 85cc race scheduled for Sunday, had been cancelled.–AFP