LONDON - Proceeds from a clash between London soccer giants Arsenal and Chelsea will go to support victims of Grenfell Tower fire. Officials said they were hoping to raise "in the region of 1.25m pounds" when FA Cup winners Arsenal take on Chelsea for the 2017 Community Shield on Aug 6. At least 79 died after fire broke out in the 24-storey social housing block in Kensington. "Like rest of country, we were all deeply saddened ... Whilst only a football match, we hope that in some small way through the Community Shield we can help," FA chairman Greg Clarke said. "Two great London clubs will come together to play at the city's most famous stadium just a few miles from Kensington. They will be united in their passion for football, grief at this tragic loss and support for their community."