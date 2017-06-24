LONDON - Chris Froome's tilt at a fourth Tour de France title will be aided by two riders who saw their Giro d'Italia ambitions ended by a freak accident, Team Sky announced Thursday. Spaniard Mikel Landa and Welshman Geraint Thomas were caught up in a mass fall after Dutchman Wilco Kelderman clipped a police motorbike on the ninth stage of the Giro. Landa went on to finish the race but Thomas was injured. He has recovered and is able to take his place alongside Landa to aid Kenya-born Froome's bid for glory. "The Tour de France is a special race and it would just be incredible to win it for a fourth time," said 32-year-old Froome. "Aiming for that fourth victory has given me a lot of motivation. "To me, each Tour tells a different story. Every Tour is a different battle.”