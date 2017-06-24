ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) women team chief selector M Ilyas has termed Pakistan Super League (PSL) behind green caps sensational performance and winning the coveted Champions Trophy for the first time in their history.

Talking to The Nation, Ilyas said: “It took Indian Premier League (IPL) at least four seasons before it started yielding results and provided handful of players to Indian team, but the PSL was imminent hit in the very first year and three to four players started playing for national team and in only its second year, the league provided national team 7 to 8 players including Fakhar Zaman, M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raes and others.

“It is also a slap on the faces of those critics, who were not in favour of hosting the PSL on dead tracks of UAE, so now they must tender unconditional apology and accept that it was best planning of Najam Sethi and PCB chairman Shahryar Khan, which brought results for the national team. The Champions Trophy win is a superb Eid gift to the entire nation,” he added.

Ilyas said he must also give credit of this victory to domestic committee chairman Shakil Shaikh and all the people, who were involved in domestic cricket setup, because they also did a fabulous job of unearthing the fresh talent. “Had Shakil and others not worked on fresh talent, likes of Shahdab, Nawaz, Fakhar, Rumman and a numbers of others, Pakistan wouldn’t have fresh and promising talent and the nation couldn’t see the happiness of beating India in Champions Trophy final.”

Commenting on Sarfraz and others, Ilyas said: “Sarfraz and company have done a fantastic job. We all feel proud and it was completely team effort, which made the day possible for the green caps. After losing the first encounter, Sarfraz never showed signs of any weakness rather he took bold decision, picked up young blood after consulting with team management and coach.

“One thing is quite clear that they showed tremendous fighting spirit. Playing the likes of South Africa was never easy, especially when Pakistan was simply outclassed by India in their opening encounter. But they know it’s now or never in all the remaining matches and the way they all gelled and played as one unit was amazing,” he added.

Sarfraz led the team from front and handled the pressure well. “Like he was playing club cricket not a mega ICC tournament, which Pakistan had never been able to lift. The major area of concern for me, like other past cricketers, was Pakistan’s batting department, which was not clicking. For how long the bowlers can win matches for a side without any support from batsmen.

“Pakistan almost threw it away against Sri Lanka, when only 238 runs were required and despite a solid opening stand, the middle order failed to handle the pressure. It was turning point for me, as after that, batting never let us down, the way England were hammered after fantastic bowling performance and that too without the main weapon M Aamir was really appreciable and in the final, I feel Pakistani batsmen simply blew away so-called Indian bowling, which few pundits were praising too much. Pakistani batsmen simply showed that Indian bowling is very much playable,” he asserted.

“Credit goes to Sarfraz for utilising his bowling options superbly. According to me, Aamir bowled one of the best spells of his life, especially after his return, he was not even close to what he was before the ban. Junaid formed a formidable partnership and that was end of the road for opponents. I along with entire women team, coaches and team management extend my heartiest felicitations to the PCB, team and all those, who are involved with the national team,” he added.

When asked about Pakistan women team’s chances in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, which is about to start, Ilyas said he was more than confident that Pakistani girls would live up to the expectations. “We have provided them long training camp, send them earlier to England to adjust to the conditions and the way head coach Sabih Azhar is working with the players is highly satisfactory. The girls have hunger and desire to excel and like the men’s team, they also will also play out their heart and try to produce best results.”