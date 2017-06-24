According to Cricinfo, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled a costly no-ball in the final of the Champions Trophy: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was on 3 when he nicked to the keeper, but Bumrah had overstepped. Zaman went on to score a match-defining century as Pakistan took the title.

Police in the northern Indian city of Jaipur, who have been using memes to increase awareness about traffic rules, tweeted a photo with Bumrah overstepping, captioning it: "Don't cross the line. You know it can be costly". With over 500 RTs, the tweet was a hit, and the police put up a billboard of it as well.

Bumrah didn't appreciate it though.

well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes . A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

In response, the Jaipur traffic police deleted the original tweet, and apologised to Bumrah. "Our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans," they tweeted. "We only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules. You are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us."