LONDON - Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene has withdrawn from his planned spell with Lancashire during English county cricket's Twenty20 Blast for unspecified "personal reasons", it was announced Thursday. The former Sri Lanka captain and current Mumbai Indians coach was set to arrive at Old Trafford later this month ahead of Lancashire's opening game against Durham on July 7. "I am very disappointed to be unable to join Lancashire Lightning in the upcoming NatWest T20 Blast as planned," said Jayawardene. "I would like to wish the club a successful campaign this year."