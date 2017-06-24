BARCELONA - Prosecutors in Barcelona say they are not against replacing football star Lionel Messi's 21-month jail sentence for tax fraud with a fine, a spokeswoman announced Friday. They said they were willing to give the 29-year-old a fine of 400 euros a day for the duration of the sentence -- an option that the defence of the Argentina international has also proposed. That would amount to more than 250,000 euros, although the court has the final decision over whether to go ahead with this option. The daily fine would come on top of the 2.09m euro fine Messi was also given when he and his father Jorge Horacio Messi were found guilty of tax fraud in a trial last year and sentenced to 21 months in jail. Both appealed, but Spain's Supreme Court last month confirmed the jail term for Messi.