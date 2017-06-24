SEOUL - A North Korean official Friday said he will discuss the idea of co-hosting South Korea's 2018 Winter Games with Olympic chief Thomas Bach, as Seoul denied suggesting such a move. Jang Woong, the North's delegate to the International Olympic Committee, will meet IOC president Bach in South Korea next week. He was speaking after South Korea's sports minister was quoted as saying some skiing events for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics could be held in North Korea, although officials insist he was misunderstood. "That is not something the two sides can decide," said Jang told reporters, when he was asked about North Korea potentially hosting Olympic events. "It will be discussed when the IOC president arrives and I will take part in the discussion as an IOC delegate," added Jang.