ISLAMABAD: The Pak­is­­tan Electronic Media Reg­ulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed the management of Samaa TV to tender an apology to Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan cricket captain, and viewers over the airing of remarks by former cricketer Aamer Sohail against him during a programme, Mission Oval, before the final of the Champions Trophy.

“The management is directed to air the apology on June 25 in the prime time news bulletin,” said a Pemra press release.

The regulator also asked the channel to ensure that a text runs on the screen as well when the apology is aired.

The authority took the action upon a complaint made by the Pakistan Cricket Board against Samaa TV.

Pemra issued a show cause notice to the channel on June 20 and after hearing its reply on Friday, concluded that the words used by Aamer Sohail against Sarfraz Ahmed were in violation of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

In order to avoid any further violation of the code of conduct, the channel has been advised to appoint an in-house committee to monitor content before it goes on air.

The regulatory authority also directed Samaa TV to install time-delay mechanism in order to avoid airing of any indecent or controversial content.