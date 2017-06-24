International Cricket Council (ICC) Saturday declared Indian Skipper Virat Kohli’s wicket by Muhammad Amir in the final of Champions Trophy as Play of the Tournament.

ICC had conducted a voting poll on their website, whose result was announced in the form of video, congratulating Muhammad Amir for taking the wicket of Virat Kohli brilliantly.

Watch the video here:

Play of the Tournament!

Pakistan had thrashed India by 180 runs to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title. It was for the first time that Pakistan held the Champions Trophy after a historic win against India.