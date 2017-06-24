International Cricket Council (ICC) Saturday declared Indian Skipper Virat Kohli’s wicket by Muhammad Amir in the final of Champions Trophy as Play of the Tournament.
ICC had conducted a voting poll on their website, whose result was announced in the form of video, congratulating Muhammad Amir for taking the wicket of Virat Kohli brilliantly.
Watch the video here:
Pakistan had thrashed India by 180 runs to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title. It was for the first time that Pakistan held the Champions Trophy after a historic win against India.