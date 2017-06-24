Pakistan One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has said that he won’t disappoint anybody if he is selected as the Test skipper.

The Champions Trophy triumphant captain said his foremost priority will be to take the Test team to number one ranking once again by continuing the winning streak.

He said his teammates are completely supporting him, and he will try to fulfill their expectations.

The wicketkeeper batsman added that the victory against India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy has given a new confidence to the team, and the reason behind it is that players are playing their natural game.

He said he had given freehand to the boys to play positive cricket, and the results are in front of all. The skipper hoped that victory against India will lift the team even higher.

Sarfraz Ahmed said that Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, all are performing well; therefore he will not move himself up in the batting order.

The senior players and youngsters have performed well together for team’s success, responded Sarfraz to a question.