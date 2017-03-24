LAHORE - Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that cricketers involved in spot-fixing will be punished in accordance with the International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct and any player completing his punishment should be allowed back to play the game.

Inzamam said this while speaking at the “meet the press with Inzamam” here at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday. He said that the national team had been suffering from a huge loss after Sharjeel Khan’s involvement in spot-fixing, due to which the series against West Indies would be comparatively tougher.

The spot-fixing was a menace that got three Pakistanis – Saman Butt, M Asif and M Aamir - banned in 2010. After that fixing row, Pakistan team suffered a lot and due to sincere efforts of one of the most successful captains of Pakistan history Misbah-ul-Haq’s struggles, Pakistan team once again started delivering but the PSL spot-fixing scandal once again brought bad name to Pakistan.

Inzamam said the PCB was independent in taking decisions and the players, who will be found guilty in spot-fixing, will be punished as par the code of conduct of the ICC and PCB. “Sharjeel Khan is a good player but he himself is responsible for ruining his career.”

The chief selector also urged the nation to support and encourage the green caps in case of their loss in any of the matches. “When the team emerges as victorious, everyone celebrates with great zeal and zest and terms the players as national heroes, but when the same players failed to win a match, they didn’t bear the loss patiently and kept on demanding their trials. There is a dire need on part of the nation to support and encourage the team even if it loses a match, as their support will boost the players’ morale, and they will surely perform well.”

He believed that with the collective efforts, international cricket could return to Pakistan and the conduct of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore was the clear proof that the country could hold international sporting activities safely. He felt proud for being part of the 1992 World Cup winning team that won the trophy on the same day 25 years ago. “It was remarkable day not only for him, but also for the entire nation, when on the same day, we won the 1992 World Cup. I hope with more efforts and hard work, the team can achieve such feats once again.”

The chief selector believes that Pakistan is one of the best teams but there is still some departments needed to be improved. “Fielding is the department, where we need a lot of improvement, while in the batting and bowling too, we are committed to improve as we bring in young talent, who along with experienced players, will deliver and help the team register victories.”

Inzamam said when the team for the West Indies tour was listed, M Hafeez was not fit but he would be included in the team after fitness test. “Fitness test is essential for every cricketer and the player, who doesn’t pass this test, has to face the music.