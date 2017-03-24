LAHORE - Pakistan hockey team gave a Pakistan Day gift to the entire nation by winning the 5-test series against New Zealand, after holding the home side to a 1-1 draw in the last and fifth test at Carterton, Wairarapa.

According to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman here on Thursday, the green shirts continued with their impressive form and drew the final test at the Trust House Hockey Wairarapa Complex. With this draw, Pakistan team won the series 2-1 as two tests ended in draw.

The match began at a fast pace as both the teams kept on attacking on each other goals but they failed to convert any goal and it was 0-0 at the half time. The deadlock persisted in the third quarter as well.

Finally, Pakistan managed to break the ice in the second minute of the last quarter. It was an open play goal by M Irfan Junior. The hosts, who needed to win the match to level the series, fought back hard and slammed an impressive equaliser just 10 minutes before of final hooter. Sam Lane sent in a fierce reverse shot from the edge of the circle to make it 1-1. No more goal was scored despite several attempts to convert a goal and in the end, when final whistle was blown, the match was drawn at 1-1.

Appreciating Pakistan hockey team's display, New Zealand's coach Smith said: “Pakistan team remained impressive throughout the series. The credit goes to their coaches and players hard work and sincere efforts, which bore fruit in the end, and they emerged series winners.”

A PHF official said: “The series victory is a Pakistan Day gift for the entire nation. The boys really worked hard and earned this hard-fought 2-1 series win. I hope they will work harder to regain their lost glory and improve their rankings to get back into the top 5.”