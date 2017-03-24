Samir upsets Sergey to reach second round

LAHORE - Pakistan pride Davis Cup player Samir Iftikhar signaled his arrival on ITF professional circuit by upsetting current world ranked 774th Sergey Betov from Belarus by 6-4, 7-6(4) in the Calabasas $25,000 ITF Pro Tennis Championship first round match played at Calabasas tennis center California. According to Samir’s father Tayyab Iftikhar, who himself is a former Davis Cupper, said: “Samir will face another seasoned ATP player Karue Sell from Brazil, who upset number 2 seed and current world ranked 3O2 Frenchman Hemery Calvin. The victory earned Samir distinction as second player from Pakistan after Aisam and Aqeel era to reach in the second round of the ITF $25,000 pro championship, in which top 200/240 world ranked players from Europe, USA and South America are participating.”–Staff Reporter

Wasif vows to produce quality cricketers

ISLAMABAD - Bhutto Cricket Academy administrator Wasif Bajwa has vowed to produce quality cricketers for the country within a year. Talking to The Nation, Wasif said he would never forget the support of fatherly figure Ajmal Sabir, who always boosts the cricketers and play positive part in producing quality cricketers for Islamabad. “I was disappointed and about to leave cricket, but Ajmal Sabir urged me to work harder and gave me opportunity after 16 years long wait. When I was picked by CDA for the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II in 2012, I played three matches, took 8 wickets with best of 4-48 in 22 overs. “After that, I was offered a role of Bhutto Academy administrator, which I immediately accepted and now I want to contribute towards cricket and keen to provide justice to genuine cricketers,” he added. Wasif said the academy had around 200 registered youngsters, who were provided free of cost training under top coaches, free balls, matches, tours, kits and accommodation. “We also give monthly stipends to our players so that they may fully focus on playing cricket. I can assure all that within a year, our players will be ready to excel at regional as well as national level,” Bajwa concluded.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad CC of Blind win PAF T20 Trophy

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Cricket Club of the Blind defeated Faisalabad Cricket Club of the Blind in final of the PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind at PAF Complex Cricket Ground. Air Marshal Asim Zaheer, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration), was the chief guest at the final. Islamabad, batting first, scored 277-3 in the allotted overs. M Arslan slammed unbeaten 152. In reply, Faisalabad could 220, despite Kamran’s spectacular 112. M Arslan was named man of the match. Six teams from different cities of the country took part in the tournament. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.–Staff Reporter

Master Paints face DE/Newage in polo cup

LAHORE – Master Paints (Black) will take on Dollar East/Newage in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Polo Cup 2017 important match, to decide the finalists, here at the Lahore Polo Club ground today (Friday). Master Paints (Black) team consists of Sufi M Haris, Sufi M Amir, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo while Dollar East/Newage team includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Alman Jalil Azam, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Hissam Ali Hyder. LPC executive committee member Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana said: “Top quality polo is on offer even after the prestigious National Open Polo Championship, in which top players have been participating. I am highly grateful to Bank of Punjab, who sponsored this 8 to 12 goal polo tournament, and I hope they will continue their all-out support for this game of kings.”–Staff Reporter

Pair of Fatima, Rubina leads int’l bridge

LAHORE - The ladies pair of Fatima Raza (Karachi) and Rubina Agha (Lahore) took lead in the 15th Balijee International Bridge Championship, which commenced Thursday here at Lahore Gymkhana. Sheikh M Iqbal’s daughter Mrs Tahira Nasir declared the Balijee bridge open on the Pakistan Day. Out of 48 pairs, Fatima and Rubina were on top with an aggregate of 67.75 points at the end of the first session of 24 boards. Just a little behind was the pair of Ghalib Bandesha and Maj Asad Maqbool (Lahore) with a tally of 63.74 points followed by Javed Khalid and Saeed of Islamabad at a score 63.31 points. Other pairs in the race were Tahir Abbas and Oosman Bashir (61.47), Sheikh Abdul Muqeet and Wajahat Ali Suri (61.36), Air Cmdr (R) Qamar S Kiani and AVM (R) Niaz Husssain (59.09).–Staff Reporter