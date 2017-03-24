ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation launched a new development initiative in collaboration with Squash Australia and Sport Matters.

The Squash Classroom is a development project proudly supported by the Australian government that will use squash to promote health, gender equality and education for youth in Pakistan.

Seventeen youth leaders and mentors were on hand to introduce basic skills of squash and demonstrate some of the fun learning activities that will be delivered to youth and primary school students around the country.

“The Australian government’s sports diplomacy policy provides an opportunity to inform, engage and influence youth, particularly emerging leaders and women and girls. More than 600 young Pakistanis will participate in the project this year,” the Acting Australian High Commissioner Jurek Juszczyk said.

“They will learn important skills and knowledge of squash and also messages about health, gender equality and education,” he added.

Youth leader from Peshawar, Ms Noorena Shams, emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for youth leadership and the value of linking education and sport together.

“Through this program the Pakistan Squash Federation and Squash Australia are enabling us to empower our pens through our rackets and give importance to physical education too,” she added.

The program will begin in April in four cities; Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi and reach over 600 young people aged between 18 and 25 this year. This is the first initiative of its kind in Pakistan using squash to deliver key messages to children and youth on health, gender equality and education.