Karachi - Pakistan’s pace bowling sensation M Aamir took to Twitter to quash rumours that he had faced a tough time at border control after reaching London.

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London on Wednesday after a car ploughed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain’s parliament.

The social media was abuzz after Pakistan media reported that M Aamir was stopped and questioned by the immigration officials at London’s Heathrow airport on Wednesday. Amir arrived in London with his wife Narjis where he is spending some quality time with his family and friends.

“Hey guys all this news about me being stop or sumthing in london is ALL FALSE im happily home take care n stay happy,” he tweeted. Aamir is set to join the Pakistan cricket team from London for a series against the West Indies. The full series, that includes three Test matches, starts with a T20 international at Bridgetown on March 26.