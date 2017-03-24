West Indies great Brian Lara on Friday said he is interested to lend his coaching expertise for Pakistan Super League.

Lara, who attended a presser conference alongside legendary bowler Waqar Younis, said he was proud of Darren Sammy who had played the PSL final in Lahore.

Lara said that he was waiting for international cricket’s return to Pakistan, adding that he was happy to see West Indies players play the PSL final in Lahore.

The batting legend also expressed his desire to come to Pakistan for coaching a PSL team if, he said, security is guaranteed.