ISLAMABAD - Abbottabad Regional Cricket Association (ARCA) president Zahid Saeed has said that he has requested both Younus Khan and Yasir Shah to help region in the time of need and play Patron’s Trophy Grade-II matches for Abbottabad.

Talking to The Nation, Zahid said: “Today veteran cricketer Younus Khan and leg spinner Yasir Shah enjoy tremendous respect and success because of their region Abbottabad gave them break, but it is the time to pay back, as Abbottabad team has been struggling in Patron’s Trophy, and in dire need of services of these two great players.”

“Yasir promised to play for the region that’s why we send his name for Abbottabad Region, and also Younus’ as I talked to him a few days back and he promised me to confirm in a day or two, as he was out of practice, but both didn’t fulfill their promise and due to their cold behavior, Abbottabad regional team has been suffering,” he added.

“It is quite unfortunate that the regions fight for players’ inclusion in the national team, work day and night to promote and protect the players, but when it comes to pay back after joining the national team, they never respond the way they should. Anyhow, we will work on other players and keep on producing quality players for the national team,” Zahid concluded.

Interestingly, it was ideal time for Yasir to represent his region Abbottabad to get back into rhythm as he was a super flop in New Zealand and Australia and Test series against the West Indies. It was same region, which pleaded his case for years and finally managed to give him the breakthrough, but after becoming a star, Yasir, like witnessed in so many cases in the past, simply refused to lend a helping hand to the region.

On the other hand, Test team skipper Misbah is not only actively playing regional cricket, but also helping his region Faisalabad in a befitting manner. All should follow Misbah, who is a great role model cricketer for all. Had so-called super stars of Abbottabad Region set aside their egos and played for the region, the situation could have been far different.

It is high time when the regions should include some clauses in this regard which may bound the players to play for their region during the off time. Another thing is that, the departments also take away cream players of the regions, so at this time, if the remaining players also decline to represent their respective regions, who will play for them, who need the players, whom they have invested a lot.