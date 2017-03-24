LAHORE:- Peshawar Zalmi’s Dawid Millan has extended his warm greetings on Pakistan Day which was observed Thursday with traditional zeal and zest. “Hi guys, Dawid Millan here from Peshawar Zalmi, just want to wish you very happy Pakistan Day”, articulated Millan in his video message that has been posted on micro-blogging website twitter. Millan also chanted lines from popular patriotic song of late Junaid Jamshed “Dil dil Pakistan, jan jan Pakistan” and raised slogan “Pakistan Zindabad”.–Staff Reporter