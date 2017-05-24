LONDON - James Anderson faces a race to be fit for the opening Test against South Africa after scans confirmed he had suffered a tear to his right groin. He will certainly miss Lancashire's next Championship match, the return Roses fixture against Yorkshire, which begins on June 2 but he will undergo further assessment by the ECB medical team to determine the full extent of the injury.

The first Test against South Africa begins at Lord's on July 6 and is part of a concentrated period of Test action in which England will play seven Tests by early September.