LAHORE - Faisal Sayid clinched the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament title contested over 18 holes here at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Tuesday.

Faisal came up with a steady round of gross 81 and came first in the contest for handicap category 0-12. His nearest rival was Azfar Hassan, who wins regularly but this time, Azfar found Faisal gaining an edge over him by a rather big margin of seven strokes.

The race for net honors in the handicap category 0-12 also produced sufficiently competitive moments and the winner net was Shahid Abbas, a player with a champions touch while runner-up net went to Abbas Chaudry.

Other good performers were Ali Naeem and Rizwan Shafi in the gross section of handicap category 13-18. Ali got first gross and Rizwan Shafi turned out to be the runner-up. Net section performers were Hamza Wazir (1st net) and Zafar Iqbal (2nd net). The senior section was dominated by Zia Maqbool, who ended up as the first net winner while Fida Raja succeeded in winning first gross. The longest drive winner was Abbas Chaudry and Naseer Akhter won the nearest to the pin prize.