LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has picked up all-rounder Haris Sohail in place of middle-order batsman Umar Akmal in Pakistan’s squad for Champions Trophy, which commences from June 1.

Haris Sohail was among three batsmen, alongside Umar Amin and Asif Zakir, who were assessed here on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Based on reports submitted by the NCA trainer, PCB's selection committee, headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq, picked Sohail to join Pakistan's squad for the tournament that begins on June 1.

The selection marks a welcome return for Haris, who had started his ODI career brightly. In just his fourth international innings, Haris had scored an unbeaten 85 to steer Pakistan home in a tense finish against New Zealand in Dubai. His consistency was perhaps the most eye-catching feature about his batting; in 21 ODI innings, he failed to reach double figures on just four occasions, averaging 43 at a strike-rate of 82.86. However, a serious knee injury derailed his career, and there were even concerns that he might have to give up the game.

For Sohail, the call-up after two years almost felt like he was receiving his ‘debut call-up’. “I am really happy to be back in the national team,” said Haris, who last played an ODI for Pakistan in May 2015 during Zimbabwe’s landmark tour to Pakistan, after which he suffered a knee injury which required surgery. “I will try my best to play my role in the team’s success.”

"When I got unfit, it was such a situation where I was in top form, runs were flowing, but falling unfit then was disappointing. I hope all my effort and struggle over the years pay off this time," he added.

While Pakistan-India June 4 clash at Edgbaston is the talk of town, reporters asked Haris about his plans if he made it into the final XI against the Asian arch-rivals. “Every player wishes to perform well against India,” said Haris. “If I get a chance to play against India, I will surely try my best to put up a good performance against them.”

A lot has changed after Haris last played for Pakistan. A new captain Sarfraz Ahmed leads the team and Haris is also two years older, so what has he changed during the time off from the national team. “I have worked to rectify my weaknesses,” said Haris. “And now I am hopeful that I will put in better performances.” The left-handed batsman, who also bowls left-arm spin, has represented Pakistan in 22 ODIs, scoring 774 runs at an average of 43 with a strike rate of 82.86. In the same number of ODIs, he has bagged four wickets with his left-arm spin. He has also played four Twenty20 internationals.

Pakistan open their Pool B campaign with a high-voltage game against arch-rivals India in Birmingham on June 4. They also play South Africa (in Birmingham on June 7) and Sri Lanka (in Cardiff on June 12). Hosts England, Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand form Pool A. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals.