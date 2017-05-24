LONDON - The ICC have reiterated their commitment to safety and security at the forthcoming Champions Trophy and Women's World Cup, in the wake of the terrorist attack that killed at least 22 people and injured several more in Manchester on Monday night.

The Champions Trophy, which gets underway on June 1, will be taking place at The Oval, Edgbaston and Cardiff's Swalec Stadium, while the Women's World Cup commences on June 24 at venues in Derby, Leicester, Bristol and Taunton before the final at Lord's on July 23. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester," said the ICC in a press release. "The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority."

"We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities - to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments. We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels. The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.”

We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy."