ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan has said only the prime minister knows who will be next PCB chairman.

Shaharyar was in Islamabad to attend the Senate Standing Committee on IPC meeting, which was postponed due to lack of quorum. Senator Mushahidullah Khan was present as he was chairing the meeting but like witnessed in the past, the members were not keen to attend the proceedings, which resulted in postponement of the meeting. Same was happened last month, when members didn’t bother to attend the meeting.

Talking to the reporters, Shaharyar said: “According to PCB constitution, only the prime minister can appoint chairman as he has powers to appoint two technocrats in the PCB Board of Governors along with eight members. He refuted the reports regarding next PCB head and said rumours had nothing to do. Only the PM knows, who will be the next PCB head, and it can be Najam Sethi as well.”

He accepted that there was no chance of resuming bilateral cricket relations with arch-rivals India in near future, while the future of Misbah and Younus Khan would be decided in next few days.

He confirmed that he is not contesting the next elections of PCB chairman after completing his three-year tenure in August this year, which will be selected by four regions representatives and two technocrats appointed by the PM. I will chair the Annual General Council (AGC) meeting of the PCB on May 25 for last time.

He said the PCB would hold a reception to honour Misbah and Younus. When asked about appointment of Test captain, Shaharyar said: “We have not yet decided about naming new national Test team skipper, as there is no major series in near future. We will sit and discuss about it later.”

Replying to query regarding exclusion of Umar Akmal in Champions Trophy squad after he failed to clear fitness test, the PCB chief said: “We have a clear policy regarding fitness of the players. Umar Akmal went through two fitness tests and he failed both. We think long and hard before recalling him back from Champions Trophy-bound squad. Now we will conduct an inquiry in this regard and punish the culprits.”