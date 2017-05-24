LAHORE - Pakistan senior hockey team head coach Khawaja M Junaid has said the new look team will put up a good show during the World Hockey League in England next month to qualify for the World Cup.

“The team is a blend of youth, having nine new players, but I have a firm belief that the team will qualify for the next year’s World Hockey Cup to be played in India,” said Juniad here on Tuesday.

“Some people call the team ‘underdogs’ because of presence of young players, who are without much international experience and exposure, but I can firmly say that these players are in the process of making and will rise to the occasion during the world league,” he added.

In all, 10 top teams will be featuring in the World League and six will qualify for the Cup. Pakistan will launch its campaign in the event by taking on Holland on June 15, followed by a clash against Canada on June 16. The green shirts will face off with arch-rivals India on June 18 following their last pool match against Scotland on June 19.

“All the teams, barring Scotland, are superior in ranking and when people call the team. Pakistan team enters the World League with nine match experience. We have played four matches at home against Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Development Squads recently, and we will be playing five matches, three against Ireland national side on June 1, 3 and 4 in Belfast and two against their U-21 team to fully warm up for the league,” said the head coach.

He expressed his gratitude to the PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Senior for infusing young blood in the team and extending cooperation for the grooming of the team, keeping an eye on the future of Pakistan hockey. “The present regime of the PHF is focusing on the formation and training of different tiers of the national teams, which aims at securing the future of the game and bringing back lost glory.”