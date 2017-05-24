The top brass of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is supposed to meet their counterparts from BCCI in Dubai later this month, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to reliable sources in the board, the meeting has been scheduled on May 29th as part of an attempt to resolve the issues between the two boards.

"PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan, Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad will be representing Pakistan at the meeting which will be attended by BCCI officials and a member of the interim committee in India," one source said.

The PCB has sent a notice of intent to the BCCI claiming compensation of around & 69.4 million for India not honouring the MoU signed between the two boards in 2014 to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. Pakistan, according to the MoU, is supposed to host four of the series.

The source said that the meeting has been arranged and ICC chief executive Dave Richardson will also attend it in a bid to convince Pakistan to not file a case with the ICC disputes resolution committee against the BCCI.

"The consensus is that before the matter is sent to the disputes resolution committee, the two boards should hold talks and try to work out a solution. Two rounds of talks will be held and if they don't succeed then the matter will go to the committee," one source said.

The source said that the PCB now also wants the BCCI to play a short ODI series with Pakistan at any neutral venue in return for the tour made by the Pakistan team to India in the winter of 2012/13 when Zaka Ashraf was the PCB chairman.

"The BCCI didn't share any revenues from that series which was undertaken by Pakistan as a goodwill gesture. Unfortunately, since then the BCCI has not reciprocated at all," he added.