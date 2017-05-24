ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) incompetent officials have found a new way to waste huge national kitty on joy-rides in the name of sports conferences.

The sources in PSB confirmed to this scribe that the PSB had find another way of enjoying joy-rides and free official tours, TA/DAs and accommodation by starting so-called sports conferences in different cities. First, the conference was held in Peshawar, where around Rs 4 million were wasted and not a single line was published in any major or even unknown newspaper, nor any television channel broadcast the event, while on the other hand, an army of PSB staffers enjoyed free accommodation and travelling with hefty TA/DAs.

The PSB is being long run without a media director, despite several promises made by suspended DG Akhtar Ganjera, DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed, acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul and PM Task Force head Ijaz Gull promised to appoint a full-time professional to look after media affairs and inform media about developments, but nothing was done in practical. So-called media director Shazia Ejaz doesn’t bother sit in the office and remain busy in roaming and spending time outside the office. If a professional media professional is not appointed soon, it will cost PSB dearly.

Now a platoon of PSB officials, along with acting DG, is all set to embark to Karachi for sports conference to be held on May 25. The joy-riders will travel by train and enjoy the perks and privileges.

The most shocking name in the joy-riders list is Rana Nasrullah, who is junior instructor, and was hardly present in PSB till suspension of Ganjera. But now he is organising conferences and a blue-eyed of Mansoor and M Shahid. The sources said Nasrullah had in the past conducted courses and awarded certificates to the banned athletes and when this scribe asked him about it, he was unable to reply and termed it was Athletics Federation’s decision. Moreover, he has established a huge farm house and a state-of-art gym and paying hefty monthly rent for the said gym.

Pakistani contingent performance in 4th Islamic Games was also questionable. An army of PSB officials, including M Shahid, enjoyed more than two-week free ride, but they never sent a single line or informed about happenings in Baku. What is the purpose of sending the PSB or IPC officials on every international tour with different contingents, when they have no role to play? Around Rs 100 million were spent on Baku-bound contingent, which couldn’t produce satisfactory results.

When this scribe contacted DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed to seek his point of view on the prevailing situation, he requested not to take story and let them enjoy. When he was reminded about the revolution in PSB and Pakistan sports, he and acting DG promised to bring in, he failed to answer. Similarly, Mansoor was unable to reply when he was asked about the absence of most of the staffers, and strangers roaming around girls’ hostels.

After the suspension of Ganjera and resignation of IPC minister Riaz Pirzda, the entire system of the PSB is out of order, and there is a need of a competent official to handle entire situation skillfully. The time is high when the PM should either reinstate competent DG Akhtar Ganjera along with rejecting Pirzada’s resignation, asking him to continue as IPC minister or he must appoint a new PSB Director General who must be capable enough to run the board’s affairs proficiently.