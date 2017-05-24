ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Openers Shoaib Khaliq and Ali Imran batted Asif Memorial Club to thrashing 8-wicket win over Lucky Star Club in the Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2017 match here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, Lucky Star were all out for 239 runs in 42.5 overs. Naseer Ullah Khan struck 94 with the help of 10 fours and two sixes while Jamshed contributed 41 and Hammad Khan 35. Sami Ullah, Khalid and Junaid Nadir captured 2 wickets each. In reply, Asif Memorial chased down the target in 28 overs. Brilliant batting by Shoaib Khaliq and Ali Imran was highlight of the day. Shoaib hammered unbeaten 112, hitting 17 fours while Ali Imran smashed 56-ball 91 studded with 11 fours and 4 sixes.

ZEESHAN GUIDES GOLDEN STAR CC TO WIN: All-round performance of Zeeshan Shabbir guided Golden Star Cricket Club to thrashing 132-run victory over Mughalpura XI in the Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship match played here at the Ittefaq ground. Golden Star, batting first, piled up 337-9 in the allotted overs. Zeeshan Shabbir was star of the day as he slammed swashbuckling 113 runs and was ably assisted by M Ansar (36) and M Asif (29). Arslan, Zahid and Azam claimed three wickets each. In reply, Mughalpura XI were all out for 105 runs with M Arslan scoring 50. Hassan Nazeer grabbed 6-29 while Zeeshan Shabbir clinched 4-18. Earlier, Khizra Cricket Club qualified for the third round of the event by beating Ram Nagar Gymkhana.