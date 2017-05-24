Township CC beat Ideal CC in Club Cricket

LAHORE - Township Crown Cricket Club outclassed Ideal Cricket Club by 129 runs in the 1st Amir Hayat Rokhri Club Cricket Championship league match played here at Township Whites Ground on Tuesday. Usman Irshaad played an outstanding inning of 125 runs for the victorious side and was named man of the match. Batting first, Township Crown posted mammoth total of 326 runs for the loss of four wickets in 40 overs. Usman Irshaad batted brilliantly and struck 125 runs while Zahid Mahmood hit unbeaten 78 and Muhammad Ali 54 runs. In reply, Ideal Cricket Club were all out for 197 runs in 34.3 overs. Noor Hassan was top scorer for the losers as he hit 98 while M Ashfaq contributed 22. Haifz Irfan, Zarqash Ali, Wahab Ahmed and Rana Irfan took two wickets each.–Staff Reporter

Election of chess federation on June 10

ISLAMABAD - IPC Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Tuesday appointed former Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) M Amjad Iqbal Qureshi as election commissioner for holding the elections of Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) in a transparent manner. A committee comprising DDG Syed Habib Shah and Director National Federations Azam Dar was also constituted to provide secretarial support to the election commissioner. Amjad has decided to hold the elections on June 10 at Islamabad. The date of filing of nomination papers is June 2 while the nominations will be scrutinized and the final list will be issued on June 5. Amjad has written letters to the provincial/regional sports boards to intimate regarding legitimate provincial/regional chess associations, which form the electoral college, apart from that, the departments were also approached to get their nominations for casting of their votes in the upcoming elections.–Staff Reporter

Uzair, Zoya win National Squash titles

LAHORE - Uzair Rasheed and Zoya Khalid won the All Pakistan National Squash Championship 2017 played here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Tuesday. In U-19 boys final, Punjab’s Uzair beat SNGPL’s Abdul Qadir in 29 minutes by 7/11, 11/5, 11/5, 11/6. In women senior final, Zoya Khalid of ZTBL outpaced top seed Samia Shaukat of Wapda in 40 minutes by 11/6, 11/13, 0/11, 11/8, 11/4 while in U-19 girls final, Komal Khan of KP beat Amna Fayyaz of PIA by 11/6, 11/5, 12/10 (19 minutes). In U-17 boys final, Naveed Rehman (Sindh) beat M Saqib Iqbal (PAF) by 11/5, 11/5, 12/14, 8/11, 11/9 (41 minutes). In U-15 girls final, Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (SNGPL) beat Laiba Ijaz (KP) by 11/7, 7/11, 11/4, 11/9 (24 minutes). Tevta chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh graced the final as chief guest while Punjab Squash Association (PSA) president Dr Nadeem Muktar, secretary Sheraz Saleem and PSA officials and others were also present.–Staff Reporter

PHF signs MoU with FFC for hockey uplift

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has signed an MoU with Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) for the uplift of the game here at the FFC head office. The MoU was signed by PHF secretary Shahbaz Senior and FFC CSR head Brig (R) Abid Mahmud to sponsor and promote hockey and emerging talent in the country. Others who attended the ceremony were treasurer Ikhlaq Usmani, Olympians Mansoor Ahmed and Saeed Khan. Brig (R) Abid reaffirmed his company’s commitment towards nation building and national cause. “FFC takes pride in helping the PHF to revive the glory of hockey, which is close to the heart of all Pakistanis.” Shahbaz said FFC had employed four hockey players and the PHF was thankful for their support.–Staff Reporter