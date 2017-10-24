ISLAMABAD - Top seed Aqeel Khan moved into the second round of the men’s singles of the Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis 2017 after defeating Ikramullah in straight sets here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

Malik Abdul Rehman, Jibranul Haq, Usman Rafiq, Shahzad Khan, Abdal Haider, Aman Atique, Ahmed Ch, Muzammil Murtaza, Mian Bilal, Barkatullah, Heera Ashiq, Mudassar Murtaza, Waqas Malik, Asadullah Khan and M Abid also won their respective matches and advanced to the next round.

The close contests were witnessed in the first round of boys U-18 matches between young players where Abdullah Hassan defeated Adnan Khan in a marathon match while Abdul Samad Areejo and Ilham Khan also won their respective matches. Top seeds Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Suhail also registered easy victories against their respective opponents. Only 3 matches were played in boys U-14, while boys U-10 matches will start today (Tuesday).

The organisers had to shift finals of tournament to Saturday instead of Friday due to a large number of entries.