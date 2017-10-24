AUSTIN - Retired sprint king Usain Bolt has vowed to pursue his dream of playing professional football but admits he will not “embarrass” himself if his goal is out of reach. The Jamaican track and field superstar, who retired from athletics after August’s World Championships, has long spoken of trying his hand at soccer and has been invited to train with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Bolt insists he is serious about his football dream despite scepticism that at, 31, his advanced age will count against him. “It’s a personal goal, I don’t care what people really think about it,” Bolt said on Sunday. “I am not going to lie to myself, if I feel I can’t do it, I am going to say ‘Forget this’. I am not going to embarrass myself. “It’s a dream, it’s another chapter of my life that I really want to do.”