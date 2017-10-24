LAHORE - Axonel, Packages, Meezan Bank, ICI, Descon, FBR, Nespak and Jazz have won their respective pool matches of the Descon Super League 2017 played here at various grounds of the city. In the first match of the day at Cricket Center Model Town, AkzoNobel defeated Abacus by 27 runs with Fateh Ameen Agha emerging as man of the match. The second match was played in Race Course Ground-1, where Packages beat CCI (Coke) by one wicket and Imran Bhatti won the player of the match award. The third match played at Race Coues Ground-2 was won by Meezan Bank team, which routed Honda by 54 runs with Mohsin Pervaiz winning the match man of the match while ICI team toppled Nestle by 5 wickets in the fourth match at Arfa Karim ground. Meanwhile in the second round of the event started at Cricket Center Model Town, Descon thrashed Fatiama Group by 7 wickets with Waseem Willium emerging as player of the match. The second match of the second round was played at Race Course Ground-1 which was won by FBR team, which crushed Tetra Pak by 91 runs and Syed Mehmood Jaffar won the man of the match award. At Race Course Ground-2, Nespak won the third match after routing PTV by 7 wickets with Imran Waheed clinching the man of the match award while Jazz won the last match of the day by beating PC by 8 wickets. Talking to media, tournament chief organiser and Descon head administration Faheem Butt said: “All the matches were full of zeal, interest and passion for the players and lovers of cricket and the atmosphere of a thrilling competition kept surrounded the grounds everywhere.