KARACHI - The personal interest and assurance of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah convinced Internal Cricket Council (ICC) Foreign Security Consultant Reg Dickason so much that he has assured to give clearance to the ICC regarding hosting international matches in Karachi.

ICC Foreign Security consultant Reg Dickason, along with his team National Cricket Stadium general manager Arshad Khan, PCB security head Col Azam, held a meeting with Sindh Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by DG Rangers Major General M Saeed, IG Police AD Khwaja, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez and Special Secretary to CM Abdul Raheem Shaikh.

The chief minister said that Karachi has been made one of the peaceful cities of the world while the terrorists have been eliminated through a vigorous targeted operation. The important roads of the city have been leading to hotels from airport and the stadium has been renovated. “The PCB security in-charge has already held meeting with DG Rangers and IG Police and both agreed to provide security to the international matches as per ICC standards,” he said.

Dickason said that the teams should be given a separate dedicated route right from airport to hotel, hotel to stadium and stadium to playground. The chief minister agreed to the given plan and said: “Provision of foolproof security to cricket teams is our responsibility and giving security clearance to the ICC is yours.”

The CM said that he is a passionate cricketer and love to watch cricket matches as well. “I would personally monitor each and every thing. There is no need to worry about any security issue. Our law enforcement agencies would follow the SOPs of the security arrangements as suggested by the ICC.”

Murad said Karachi, being megalopolis city, has right to host international cricket matches. “You will find an amazing crowd in the stadium and each and every person living in this city would support you and host you,” he told Dickason.

Dickason said that he was giving clearance to the ICC to hold international matches in the city. He added that he was satisfied with the personal interest and support of the chief minister. The DG Rangers and IG police also told the visiting consultant that the cricket teams would be given best security during their stay in the city.

It may be noted that PCB chairman Najam Sethi had called on Sindh chief minister here at the CM House and they had agreed to hold four PSL matches in Karachi in February 2018. After this decision, the chief minister had arranged meeting of PCB security head Col Azam with DG Rangers and IG Police to discuss security requirements and standards. This was the follow up meeting in which international ICC Foreign security consultant visited Karachi and met Sindh chief minister and the meeting was attended by DG Rangers and IG Police. This shows the commitment of the Sindh government to bring international cricket back to Karachi.