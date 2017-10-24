MUMBAI - Selectors recalled experienced opener Murali Vijay to India's Test squad Monday for the first two matches of a three-Test series against Sri Lanka which starts next month. The right-hander has recovered from a wrist injury that forced him to miss India's recent tour of its island neighbour, when Virat Kohli's side crushed the Sri Lankans 3-0. Left-handed Abhinav Mukund makes way for the 33-year-old Vijay in what is the only change to India's Test squad from the one fielded against Sri Lanka.
India recall Vijay for Sri Lanka Tests
