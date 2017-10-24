ISLAMABAD - Lahore Region Blues hammered Peshawar Region by 8 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round five Pool B match here Abbottabad Stadium on Monday.

Lahore achieved the target of 99 runs for the loss of just two wickets. In pool A match at Pinid Stadium, NBP finished day three at 127-6 against Wapda. Kamran Ghulam made unbeaten 22 while Mansoor Amjed and Zulfiqar Babar claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Wapda resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 181-9 and were all out for 321 runs. M Saad slammed 134 and M Asif 46. Raza Hassan clinched 5-89.

In another Pool A match at Diamond ground, Faisalabad Region were in trouble against Islamabad, as they, after follow on, were struggling at 158-7 and still needed 24 runs to avoid innings defeat.