PHILLIP ISLAND - Marc Marquez has vowed not to be rash as he enters the final two races of the MotoGP season with a sizeable lead over title rival Andrea Dovizioso. The champ rider widened his gap over Dovizioso to 33 points with a hard-fought win at the Australian MotoGP. The Spaniard now heads to Malaysia for next weekend’s penultimate race of the season knowing that the world title is his to lose. Only Dovizioso can overhaul him, but the Italian Ducati racer didn’t do himself any favours by finishing 13th at Phillip Island. Dovizioso won in steamy Malaysia last season. With a maximum of 50 points up for grabs in the last two races, Marquez can shut the door with another emphatic performance at Sepang. But he is wary of getting too far ahead of himself as the season builds to a climax.