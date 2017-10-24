LAHORE - The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital-endorsed Polo in Pink 2017 will commences here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground today (Tuesday).

As many as 11 teams have been featuring in the first and main tournament of this polo season 2017-18. The team are divided into two pools, as pool A consists of Total Nutrition, Sherwood, MMS, Barry’s and Sakuf while pool B includes Guard Group, Diamond Paints, Newage, Jalpana, Qatalpur and Black Horse Paints. The inaugural match will be played between Total Nutrition and Sherwood at 2:00 pm.

Speaking about the tournament and polo season 2017-18, Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder has said that the tournament is going to open the polo season of Lahore Polo Club while this tournament ‘Polo in Pink’ is being organised in cooperation with Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital to create awareness regarding breast cancer.

“Polo is known as game of kings and knights and much-awaited polo season is going to start with this major activity and noble cause of making the masses aware about breast cancer. The players, teams, horses and grounds, everything is ready for the upcoming season and I hope they will make this season sublime through their outstanding and match-winning performances,” he added.

Irfan further said that the Lahore Polo Club has long and great history of producing quality polo players for the country. “This year too, many young talented players will be part of this season and by exhibiting their prowess during the polo matches, they will make their presence felt and make this season more challenging and enthralling.”