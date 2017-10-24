ISLAMABAD - The meeting of National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was held under the chair of its chairman Abdul Qahar Wadan here at Pakistan Sports Complex committee room on Monday.

Fathea was offered for the departed soul of Abdul Qahar’s mother, who passed away last week. Among others, IPC minister Riaz Pirzada, Rana Afzal, Rana Hayat Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Sabiha Nazeer, Aftab Shaban Mirani, Dr Mahreen Razzaq, Rafique Ahmed Jamali, Mujahid Ali, Siraj Khan, Iqbal Khan and Usman Badani attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) chairman Alamghir Shaikh requested the PSB that instead of shelving special grant of the association, the board must enhance the grant and take it to substantial level, as snooker players are doing wonders for the country and winning international medals at every given stage. He requested to award cash prizes to the players, who won international honours. He demanded the PSB to allocate a piece of land at all the four provincial headquarters for construction of snooker academies. The IPC minister promised to enhance grant, provide land for academies and also cash awards for the players.

Alamghir said that snooker players were provided jobs in Karachi by NBP and Karachi Port Trust, while Wapda provided jobs to Punjab players. “The financial situation of our players is not good that’s why the association has given central contracts to the players. Our players won 46 medals during last 25 years. The snooker academies are available in Islamabad and Agricultural University Faisalabad, while we are striving to set up academies in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Lahore. The PSB should provide halls where we may arrange international-standard tables.”

Alamghir said they had hosted World Cup and Asia Games and conducted 16 events in one year. “We started training camps for junior players and our 16-year-old Naseem won the world championship due to our hard work. The Iranian coach came twice to coach our junior players. Our yearly expenditures are around Rs 15 million, while the PSB provides us with Rs 6 million where Rs 3 million is annual grant and remaining 3 million is special grant.

The IPC minister promised that during the next PSB executive committee meeting, he will sanction cash incentives for snooker players. He also promised to provide best facilities to all sports and to ensure academies to be established at all provincial headquarters.

The chairman ordered to provide the best facilities to players for the upcoming Asian Games next year and to arrange special meeting in this regard. The PSB also demanded Rs 300 million from the government for Asian Games’ preparations, while chairman congratulated Pakistan hockey team for finishing third in Asia Cup Hockey in Dhaka.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Senior requested that the astroturf projects at Quetta and Peshawar must be completed soon. “We want to conduct Gen Moosa Cup and National Hockey Championship in Quetta. We want a national hockey training centre, where we will invite international coaches to train our players.” The IPC minister accepted that Naseer Bunda astroturf is in shambles due to which a number of players got injured. “We want to shift PHF headquarter to Islamabad and I will discuss the issue with the PM.”

The minister said the prime minister has approved special grant on the demand of tennis players for winning Davis Cup against Thailand. “After parliament house, the PSB is under serious threat, as Rangers and police patrol the complex round the clock.”

Iqbal Khan said: “The PHF received more than Rs 350 million grant but they failed to produce even ordinary results.” PSB DDG Syed Habib Shah informed the committee that Pakistani contingent would participate in the Asian Games, which would be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. “We need 6 to 8 months training for the athletes to stand realistic chances of performing well in international events. We need Rs 300 million for this purpose, last time Pakistani athletes took part in 28 disciplines, while we will hold meeting with POA to decide how many athletes will feature this time around.”

Rana Afzal said if the PSB require hefty funds, they must find ways to generate them self-sufficiently. He was angry that why decision was not made in how many disciplines Pakistani athletes would take part in Asian Games and why there is a sharp decrease in medals ratio. The IPC minister gave assurance of conducting another meeting in this regard. Sadia Nazeer demanded inquiry against harassing of a female hockey player.

The IPC minister said the PHF would be made independent board while the Gun Club possession should be handed over to tennis federation and adjacent place should be given to the PHF. “After court decisions, we will discuss PFF affairs with FIFA. The PFF funds needs to be audited. I always supported Faisal Saleh Hayat so FIFA would never get upset. We are establishing a sports university in collaboration with HEC.” He also announced to conduct second edition of Quaid-e-Azam Games.