­MUMBAI - India on Monday named uncapped rising stars Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer in their T20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand starting next month.

The 23-year-old Siraj, a pace bowler for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad, was called up after a string of impressive performances for India A. Iyer is a 22-year-old right-handed batsman who plays first class cricket for Mumbai. He has turned out for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

The T20 series follows a three-match ODI contest between the sides. New Zealand stunned the hosts in the first 50-overs match on Sunday.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice-Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Mohammed Siraj.