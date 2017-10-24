KARACHI - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has stated that the restoration of international cricket to Pakistan will be completed with one step after another.

The PCB chief said the board has already taken first step towards restoration of international cricket in Karachi. “The process of restoration of international cricket to Pakistan is a matter of one step after another,” he said. “We have now taken first steps for Karachi by stadium renovation and making a security plan, and getting it approved by an international security expert.”

Sethi said that following the first step, the PCB would now take the second step towards brining international cricket back to Karachi. “Now we will start the process of persuading foreign players,” he said. Experts believe that success in holding PSL matches in Karachi will help PCB bring more cricket to Pakistan.