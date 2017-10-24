OKARA - The Al-Mohsin Group led by Jugnu Mohsin inaugurated a three-week Cricket Mela on the historic 100-year-old Mitchell’s Fruit Farms cricket ground. The tournament spans three weekends, starting from October 21 and ending November 5, with 8 teams playing T20 knockout matches against each other. Mitchell’s Fruit Farms is the main sponsor of the tournament, with UBL as co-sponsor while other sponsors are Coca Cola, Nestle Pakistan LTD, Brighto Paints, Nemat Banaspati, Kausar Banaspati and Al-Mohsin Group. The event is being organised on advice of the PCB, in line with its policy of promoting domestic cricket. In the first match on Saturday, Nemat Group beat Kausar Group, with the latter knocked out of the tournament. On Sunday October 22, Nestle beat Brighto Paints. There were thousands of spectators in the Floodlit Cricket ground, most notably hundreds of women who participated in a lucky draw with the fortunate lady going home with a refrigerator, courtesy PEL, Pakistan Elektron Ltd while man of the match got a cash prize of Rs 10,000.–PR